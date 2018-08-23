Economy

DTI to research the commercial viability of dagga

The department of trade and industry’s research will focus on understanding the obstacles and opportunities for the various uses and applications of cannabis

23 August 2018 - 12:40 Linda Ensor
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The department of trade and industry has commissioned research into the obstacles and opportunities to SA being an active player in the growing market for cannabis.

Trade and industry minister Rob Davies said in a written reply to a parliamentary question by IFP MP Narend Singh that the department recognised the potential value to be derived from commercial value chains of cannabis and related products.

"For the purposes of this research, opportunities and obstacles to develop industrial capacity and capability across the medicinal and related products will be considered," Davies said.

He said the focus of the research will be to understand the obstacles and opportunities involved in the cultivation of different strains of cannabis; the recovery of specific compounds in the oil extraction process; and the beneficiation of these compounds through the production of medical products using multiple delivery systems, for example, vapes, sprays, tablets, oils); as well as cosmetic and healthcare products, such as balms, creams and tinctures.

Said Davies: "The outcomes of this study will determine a way forward in terms of industrialising this sector in SA. Once the study has been concluded, I will engage the ministers of health, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries."

