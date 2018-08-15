June’s retail growth just a third of that expected, raising recession risk

June’s retail sales growth was only a third of what economists expected, raising the risk that SA entered a technical recession in the second quarter.

Statistics SA reported on Wednesday that retail sales in June were 0.7% higher than in the same month in 2017. The economists’ consensus was retail sales growth would remain at about May’s 1.9%.

The three-month seasonally adjusted average for June, which will be used to calculate the retail sector’s contribution to second quarter GDP, was negative 0.4%.

SA suffered a 2.2% contraction of GDP in the first quarter, and pieces of the second quarter GDP published so far have raised the fear of two consecutive quarters of contraction.