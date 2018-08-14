News Leader
WATCH: Can a recession be averted?
14 August 2018 - 11:25
Our economy is on the brink of a recession. President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to stimulate the economy with a stimulus plan of about R43bn, which will come from existing budgetary resources and new investments.
This plan is set to inform finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s medium-term budget policy statement in October.
Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt joined Business Day TV to discuss the stimulus plan.
