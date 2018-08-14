Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can a recession be averted?

14 August 2018 - 11:25 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Our economy is on the brink of a recession. President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes to stimulate the economy with a stimulus plan of about R43bn, which will come from existing budgetary resources and new investments.

This plan is set to inform finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s medium-term budget policy statement in October.

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt joined Business Day TV to discuss the stimulus plan.

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt talks to Business Day TV about plans to stimulate the economy

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

LUMKILE MONDI: Cyril Ramaphosa wanted evidence-based policies — so what gives?

Rushing to provide economic stimulus is misguided, almost as misguided as putting all SA’s eggs in the flawed BEE basket
Opinion
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: There are three people vying for NDPP role

Cyril Ramaphosa has 90 days to appoint a new prosecuting authority head, and it is yet to be seen if an acting or a permanent boss is appointed
National
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa's stimulus plan to cost R43bn to fund

Figure discussed at lekgotla also includes funds needed to assist ailing state-owned entities
Economy
1 day ago

Top court to determine Shaun Abrahams's fate as NPA boss

President Cyril Ramaphosa has identified 'leadership issues' at the National Prosecuting Authority as one of his administration’s key concerns
National
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa's stimulus plan to cost R43bn

Figure discussed at lekgotla also includes funds needed to assist ailing state-owned entities
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Interest rates staying put despite rand slide
Economy
2.
Treasury insists stimulus will be applied with ...
Economy
3.
Ramaphosa's stimulus plan to cost R43bn to fund
Economy
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa's stimulus plan to cost R43bn
Economy
5.
Food crisis is much bigger than simply tinkering ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.