WATCH: Why it’s time to talk about pink tax

13 August 2018 - 10:08 Business Day TV
Research shows that the pink tax is alive and well in New York and California, but the jury is still out on whether South African women pay more for their goods and services than their male counterparts.

Alexander Forbes Retail financial planner Happy Ngale talks to Business Day TV about the pink tax women pay when buying certain products and services.

