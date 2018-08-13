Economy

Ramaphosa's stimulus plan to cost R43bn to fund

Figure discussed at lekgotla also includes funds needed to assist ailing state-owned entities

13 August 2018 - 05:10 NATASHA MARRIAN AND LINDA ENSOR
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The government will need R43bn to fund, among other things, the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago, aimed at stimulating an economy teetering on the brink of recession.

This is according to sources familiar with the discussions around the package at a cabinet lekgotla last week, the outcomes of which are set to inform Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s medium-term budget policy statement in October.

No further detail has yet been made available, but the package would be based on "existing budgetary resources and the pursuit of new investments while remaining committed to fiscal prudence", Ramaphosa said at the time of the announcement.

The figure discussed at the lekgotla last week was not limited to the stimulus package, but also included funds needed to assist ailing state-owned entities, sources said on Sunday.

