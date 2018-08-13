Food crisis is much bigger than simply tinkering with zero-rating VAT

"It is much easier and more efficient to put money in people’s pockets and let them decide how best to spend it. We have to try to find ways to increase income or we have to decrease the cost of goods and services through regulation."

North West University business school economist Prof Raymond Parsons said the panel’s recommendations posed a wider challenge to the existing fiscal framework.

"The acid test of any eventual decision on the panel’s recommendations, given the present vulnerable state of SA’s public finances on both the spending and revenue sides, will be its affordability. Any potential weakening of the tax base through tax concessions, whatever their other merits, must therefore be handled with great caution and above all such decisions need to be consistent with the existing fiscal framework," he said.

"The limited room to manoeuvre in these matters again emphasises why SA needs much higher growth and employment rates to create more fiscal space and reduce poverty."

Parsons also raised the question of whether the panel’s proposed VAT relief would significantly benefit poor households in present circumstances in SA or whether there were better options to assist them.

He noted that the Katz commission on tax reform and the more recent Davis tax committee had both resisted further concessions on zero-rated items and instead advocated stronger programmes on the expenditure side of the budget to assist poorer households.

"A national food-stamp system, for example, such as [that which] successfully operates in the US, should be fully explored for SA to provide more targeted relief," Parsons suggested.

Cosatu welcomed the proposal to remove VAT from key food and sanitary products, and school uniforms, saying this would provide welcome relief for the poor households. "Government must act upon these recommendations and implement them without further delay," Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said.

"However, government will need to explain how it will ensure that any VAT exemptions will translate into price cuts for those products. If not, then we face the risk that retailers will simply pocket the VAT exemptions and the poor will be ripped off once again."

The labour federation called on the government to introduce sliding VAT rates for water and electricity for the poor, working class and social grant recipients to ensure that they received water and electricity VAT-free. It also argued for the introduction of a higher VAT rate on luxury goods and an increase in the corporate tax rate.

