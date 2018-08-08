WATCH: What tepid manufacturing data means for GDP

South African factories are battling with difficult trading conditions on the international and domestic front.

Economists forecasted growth of at least 2.2% but manufacturing output grew a tepid 0.7% in June from a revised 2% in May, pointing to a worrying growth rate that will weigh on second-quarter GDP.

The biggest negative contributor was motor vehicles and parts, while the largest positive contributor was the food and beverage industry.

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth joined Business Day TV to discuss the numbers and future of the industry.