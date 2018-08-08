Economy

Sacci business confidence index rises for first time in five months

The chamber of commerce says greater policy certainty could ensure the improvement continues

08 August 2018 - 11:30 Sunita Menon
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Business confidence rose in July, after five months of declines, and could continue to improve with greater policy certainty, business chamber Sacci says.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s business confidence index rose one point in July from June, to 94.7 from 93.7.

However, it was 0.6 index points below the 95.3 recorded in July 2017 — and was still lower than the two-year high it hit in January, when confidence surged after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president. The index fell for five straight months after that.

The Sacci index is a measure of business activity rather than a sentiment survey, in that it is compiled from a variety of activity indicators, including energy production, trade figures and financial market performance.

Merchandise export volumes, lower inflation and real retail sales drove the index up in July from the previous month.

According to Sacci, the decline from a year ago was mainly the result of lower merchandise import volumes, the weaker rand, and falling share prices on the JSE.

Sacci said business confidence could regain momentum if government acted swiftly.

"The execution of policy and removal of structural economic constraints require a longer-term approach. Addressing political uncertainty and the implementation of a suitable economic policy framework, however, should be a short-term priority," Sacci said on Wednesday.

You might also like:

JOHN DLUDLU: Lost lessons from global financial crisis

While the world was cutting borrowing costs, SA was doing the opposite, and austerity followed
Opinion
7 hours ago

Manufacturing growth rate halves, in bad news for second-quarter GDP

The sector will exert a net drag on gross domestic product in the second quarter, with output for the three months to end-June falling 0.1%
Economy
22 hours ago

Cabinet talks zero in on growth, jobs crisis

Statistics SA data shows manufacturing production contracted in the second quarter
National
7 hours ago

Minimum wage bill moves a step closer to implementation after NCOP vote

The bill, which provides for a national minimum wage of R20 per hour, was adopted without amendment
National
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Manufacturing growth rate halves, in bad news for ...
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank has no need to fear a weaker rand, ...
Economy
3.
SA’s gross reserves take a hit from lower gold ...
Economy
4.
Local business shows potential for positive ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What tepid manufacturing data means for GDP
Economy

Related Articles

An SA that is more friendly to investors is vital, says Nomvula Mokonyane
National

Cabinet focuses on jobs crisis, stagnation as pressure mounts
National

JOHN DLUDLU: Lost lessons from global financial crisis
Opinion / Columnists

Reserve Bank has no need to fear a weaker rand, an IMF-World Bank study suggests
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.