Sacci business confidence index rises for first time in five months

Business confidence rose in July, after five months of declines, and could continue to improve with greater policy certainty, business chamber Sacci says.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s business confidence index rose one point in July from June, to 94.7 from 93.7.

However, it was 0.6 index points below the 95.3 recorded in July 2017 — and was still lower than the two-year high it hit in January, when confidence surged after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president. The index fell for five straight months after that.

The Sacci index is a measure of business activity rather than a sentiment survey, in that it is compiled from a variety of activity indicators, including energy production, trade figures and financial market performance.

Merchandise export volumes, lower inflation and real retail sales drove the index up in July from the previous month.

According to Sacci, the decline from a year ago was mainly the result of lower merchandise import volumes, the weaker rand, and falling share prices on the JSE.

Sacci said business confidence could regain momentum if government acted swiftly.

"The execution of policy and removal of structural economic constraints require a longer-term approach. Addressing political uncertainty and the implementation of a suitable economic policy framework, however, should be a short-term priority," Sacci said on Wednesday.