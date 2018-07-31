Extinguishing debt of some consumers is constitutional, says senior advocate

A proposed bill providing for the extinguishment of the debt of some overburdened consumers is constitutional, even though it would amount to a deprivation of property, a senior advocate has advised.

The opinion of SC Wim Trengove was sought by parliament’s trade and industry committee on the constitutionality of the National Credit Amendment Bill, which the committee itself has developed rather than the department of trade and industry.

The bill will allow for the debt of a specified category of over-indebted consumers to be extinguished in certain circumstances. These consumers must have a monthly income of less than R7,500, have debt of no more than R50,000 and be determined as over-indebted by the National Credit Regulator.

One of the grounds for the banking industry’s opposition to the bill was that extinguishing debt would deprive banks of their property, namely the debt owed by borrowers. It was therefore unconstitutional, the industry submitted during public hearings on the bill.

While acknowledging that extinguishing debt was a deprivation of property, Trengove said it was "permissable and lawful" under Section 25 (1) of the constitution as it would occur within a law of general application. It was also not arbitrary as the bill ensured it was procedurally fair and that there was sufficient reason for the deprivation.

Dealing with procedural fairness, Trengove noted that credit providers threatened with the deprivation of their contractual claims would be given the opportunity to make submissions to the National Consumer Tribunal when it took a decision to suspend or cancel their rights.

Trengove noted that the purpose of extinguishing debt was to provide poor people with the kind of relief that had always been available to more affluent debtors in distress. That is, it would relieve insolvent debtors of the indefinite burden of debts they could not realistically ever repay.

The debt would only be cancelled, Trengove noted in his opinion, "if there is no real prospect that the debtor will be able to pay the debt and, accordingly, only when the credit provider’s claim has become irrecoverable and worthless or worth very little".