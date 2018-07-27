Economy

WATCH: Brics: Too much China, not enough Brazil, India and Russia

The University of Pretoria's Danny Bradlow joins Business Day TV to discuss the Brics countries and their economic relations with SA

27 July 2018 - 09:14 Business Day TV
The flags of Brics nations India, Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. Picture: AFP
The 2018 Brics in Africa summit has entered its second day and thus far, the focus has largely been on China with little mention of Brazil, India and Russia. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the country on Thursday and has said that Russia is seeking greater co-operation with the Bric nations. Brazilian President Michel Temer has echoed similar sentiments with regard to more solidarity and co-ordination with China and in terms of India.

2018 marks the 25th year since the resumption of India's diplomatic relations with SA in 1993. Danny Bradlow, professor of international development law and African economic relations at the University of Pretoria, joined Business Day TV to discuss the three countries and their economic relations with SA.

Danny Bradlow, professor of international development law and African economic relations at the University of Pretoria

