Economy

WATCH: Jacko Maree on SA’s R1.2-trillion investment drive

26 July 2018 - 08:30 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa
When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he was seeking R1.2-trillion worth of investment into the country over the next five years, it seemed like a big stretch, but one-third of that goal has already been realised.

Investments have come in from the UK, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and, more recently, China.

However, the uncertainty around the country’s land policy makes SA Inc a hard sell.

Jacko Maree, one of Ramaphosa’s investment envoys, spoke to Business Day TV about the significance of the recent investments as well as the challenges involved in securing them.

Jacko Maree talks to Business Day TV about the significance of recent investments into SA and the challenges involved in securing them

