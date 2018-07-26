Economy

Producer inflation hits nearly 6% in June as the fuel price stings SA

26 July 2018 - 12:54 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ALON SKUY/THETIMES
Factory and farm gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), accelerated to 5.9% in June from 4.6% in May. By contrast, economists had expected it to rise only to 4.9%.

PPI is closely watched as it drives consumer inflation, albeit with a lag effect, and will inform Reserve Bank interest-rate decisions.

Statistics SA said on Thursday that coke, petroleum, chemical and plastic products drove producer inflation the most (3.1% of the increase), followed by transport equipment (0.7%) and food (0.1%).

Petrol price inflation spiked 18.3% from 9.9% in the prior month, while diesel inflation rose 22.7% from May’s 13.4%.

Food, beverages and tobacco cost 1.3% more at the gate in June, compared to May’s 1.3% rise.

SA’s consumers have been hit by rising petrol and transportation costs as a result of a turbulent oil price and weakening rand in 2018, June saw another sharp rise in fuel prices of 82c/l and 85c/l for petrol and diesel, respectively.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca had expected producer inflation to lift to 4.7%, given the weak state of domestic demand and the continued inability to pass costs on to retailers and consumers

Macroeconomics website Trading Economics expected the figure to rise to 4.9%, while Investec economist Lara Hodes had anticipated a 5.1% rise,

"Processed food price inflation, however, should continue to remain at low rates, counteracting some of the upward pressure from the fuel price grouping," said Hodes.

State to ask food producers, retailers, transporters to absorb fuel price hike

The package would include the urgent finalisation of an inquiry into products that should be added to the VAT exemption list
Business
18 days ago

Producer inflation under pressure

Fuel increases and weaker rand make interest rate cut unlikely
Economy
28 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Brics summit should attract most attention

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene will open a conference in Sandton on SA’s key finance priorities for the Brics summit, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
3 days ago

