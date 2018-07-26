Producer inflation hits nearly 6% in June as the fuel price stings SA

Factory and farm gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), accelerated to 5.9% in June from 4.6% in May. By contrast, economists had expected it to rise only to 4.9%.

PPI is closely watched as it drives consumer inflation, albeit with a lag effect, and will inform Reserve Bank interest-rate decisions.

Statistics SA said on Thursday that coke, petroleum, chemical and plastic products drove producer inflation the most (3.1% of the increase), followed by transport equipment (0.7%) and food (0.1%).

Petrol price inflation spiked 18.3% from 9.9% in the prior month, while diesel inflation rose 22.7% from May’s 13.4%.

Food, beverages and tobacco cost 1.3% more at the gate in June, compared to May’s 1.3% rise.

SA’s consumers have been hit by rising petrol and transportation costs as a result of a turbulent oil price and weakening rand in 2018, June saw another sharp rise in fuel prices of 82c/l and 85c/l for petrol and diesel, respectively.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca had expected producer inflation to lift to 4.7%, given the weak state of domestic demand and the continued inability to pass costs on to retailers and consumers

Macroeconomics website Trading Economics expected the figure to rise to 4.9%, while Investec economist Lara Hodes had anticipated a 5.1% rise,

"Processed food price inflation, however, should continue to remain at low rates, counteracting some of the upward pressure from the fuel price grouping," said Hodes.