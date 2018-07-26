The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — the five Brics nations — have agreed to a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin that co-operation be extended at people-to-people level to promote co-operation and make the community more inclusive.

In a closed session between the presidents‚ Putin proposed that Brics should not just be a meeting of leaders but include the citizens of the five nations. In an open session at the summit on Thursday‚ Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed that the five presidents had agreed to expand cultural‚ sporting and arts links.

President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in his closing remarks at the heads of state session of the summit‚ said the proposal by Putin would be an "important aspect to co-operation", and that officials of the five nations had been instructed to develop the proposal‚ which could see sports people and artists competing against each other in special events.