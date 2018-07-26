Economy

Brics leaders agree to more citizen co-operation in areas other than economics

26 July 2018 - 15:52 Ranjeni Munusamy
Leaders of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations attend a business forum at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday, July 25 2018. Picture: GCIS
Leaders of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations attend a business forum at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Wednesday, July 25 2018. Picture: GCIS

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — the five Brics nations — have agreed to a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin that co-operation be extended at people-to-people level to promote co-operation and make the community more inclusive.

In a closed session between the presidents‚ Putin proposed that Brics should not just be a meeting of leaders but include the citizens of the five nations. In an open session at the summit on Thursday‚ Chinese President Xi Jinping revealed that the five presidents had agreed to expand cultural‚ sporting and arts links.

President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in his closing remarks at the heads of state session of the summit‚ said the proposal by Putin would be an "important aspect to co-operation", and that officials of the five nations had been instructed to develop the proposal‚ which could see sports people and artists competing against each other in special events.

As Donald Trump's tariff salvos threaten global trade wars, leaders from the BRICS bloc - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - are expected to band together in defence of the multilateralism the United States once championed at a summit of major emerging nations in Johannesburg. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

The Brics community has, so far, focused on promoting economic ties between the world’s leading developing economies, but all five leaders stressed the importance of science‚ technology‚ skills development and digital innovation for stimulating growth and keeping pace with the fourth industrial revolution.

Ramaphosa said quantum leaps in technology and innovation presented enormous opportunities for growth‚ development and human progress.

"This surge in innovation has the potential to dramatically improve productivity and to place entire countries on a new trajectory of prosperity," he said. "Through our collective effort‚ by working together‚ I am certain that we will be able to confront the challenges and seize the opportunities that this new age of development presents."

Putin said the five nations needed to promote the safety and security of their citizens; this included a "safe and reliable internet environment"‚ and protection of personal data. He also said there should be closer co-operation on the digital economy.

MORE ON THE BRICS SUMMIT:

WATCH: What Trump’s tariffs mean for the Brics nations

Standard Bank political economist Simon Freemantle talks to Business Day TV about the Brics summit and the effect of trade tensions on emerging ...
Economy
1 day ago

With Vladimir Putin’s arrival in SA, all five Brics leaders get ready to talk

The other Brics heads of state are also expected to address the 10th Brics Summit on Thursday
Economy
4 hours ago

China-led fightback against Trump’s tariff tantrums likely at Brics meeting in SA

China has the most at stake in a potential trade conflict, accounting for the bulk of the combined GDP of about $17-trillion that Brics represents
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Cementing SA's place in Brics

Cyril Ramaphosa is perfectly suited to the task of seeing through smoke and mirrors and focusing on the only prize that matters — foreign investment.
Opinion
1 day ago

Multilateralism and strategic goals high on Brics agenda

Multilateralism and strengthening institutions are areas of collective potential, writes Niranjan Marjani
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: The issues holding the attention of the Brics leaders

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and a panel of journalists discuss the week’s big stories in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Opinion
7 hours ago

Brics members’ low investment in JSE points to limited economic ties

The countries’ presence is underwhelming with only three companies from the Brics coalition making sizeable contributions, writes Bhaso Ndzendze
Opinion
2 days ago

SA supports a rules-based trading system, but current rules are not ideal, Rob Davies says

Discussions during sessions at the start of the first day of the Brics Summit largely centred on greater participation between the developing world ...
Business
1 day ago

Trade war will hurt those who start it, Xi Jinping warns

China's leader says the next decade will see a profound reshaping of the global governance system
National
22 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
AfDB plans to seal deals at its inaugural forum
Economy
2.
China to invest nearly $15bn in SA
Economy
3.
With Vladimir Putin’s arrival in SA, all five ...
Economy
4.
China-led fightback against Trump’s tariff ...
Economy
5.
What civil society groups are saying ahead of key ...
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: What Trump’s tariffs mean for the Brics nations
Economy

EDITORIAL: Cementing SA's place in Brics
Opinion / Editorials

WATCH: The issues holding the attention of the Brics leaders
Opinion

China rallies Brics support as Trump trade war heats up
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.