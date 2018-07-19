Economy

Wholesaler sales lift in May after two months of contraction

19 July 2018 - 12:34 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF/Harald TjÃ¸stheim
Picture: 123RF/Harald TjÃ¸stheim

Wholesalers sold R168.5bn worth of goods in May, double the R84.7bn sold by retailers, Statistics SA says.

After stripping out inflation, wholesalers sold 0.5% more in May than in the same month in 2017. This halted two months of contraction.

Wholesalers suffered a 2.6% annual sales drop in April, which followed a 0.3% drop in March.

For calculating quarterly GDP, Statistics SA combines its various trade categories — including retail, wholesale, motor and accommodation — into one of the 11 components into which GDP is split.

During the first quarter, the trade component of GDP contracted by 0.4% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Mining and manufacturing both contracted 0.8%, and agriculture’s contribution to the country’s economy fell 0.7%.

Overall, GDP suffered a 2.2% decline in the first quarter.

Many of the monthly reports for the various pieces of second-quarter GDP released by Statistics SA so far have been negative, raising the alarm that the country has entered a recession as defined by two consecutive quarters of GDP decline.

A return to growth in May helped the three-month seasonably adjusted figure for wholesale trade come to 1%, indicating it may help lift the second quarter’s GDP.

In current prices, May’s wholesale sales were 5.9% higher than in May 2017.

The fuel industry, which accounts for more than one-fifth of SA’s wholesale industry, grew sales 18.3% to R36bn.

Food producers are the second-biggest category in Statistics SA’s wholesale categories, contributing 15% the total. Wholesale food sales declined 2% to R25.8bn.

But raw produce from farm sales grew 9.5% to R14bn.

Sharing out the pain of food price squeeze

The government has called on retailers to help ease the pressure of higher prices on consumers, but it is unlikely that South African households will ...
Business
4 days ago

WATCH: The meaning behind the retail numbers

Independent analyst Syd Vianello talks to Business Day TV about the retail data and what it means for the broader economy
Economy
5 hours ago

Retail sales grow almost 2% in May after lifting just 0.5% in April

Furniture retailers noted the biggest growth in May from the same month in 2017, with sales rising 14.4%
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Big Mac Index suggests the rand is hugely ...
Economy
2.
Big Mac Index suggests the rand is hugely ...
Economy
3.
Consumer inflation accelerates as fuel prices bite
Economy
4.
Inflation is contained and an interest rate rise ...
Economy
5.
Retail sales grow almost 2% in May after lifting ...
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: The meaning behind the retail numbers
Economy

Retail sales grow almost 2% in May after lifting just 0.5% in April
Economy

Angolan hyperinflation shock hits Shoprite
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.