WATCH: Why are tourists not flocking to SA’s shores?

SA’s tourism sector seems to be losing its lustre. Last year, the sector contributed 2.9% to GDP, more than agriculture but less than other industries such as construction and mining.

The latest tourism and migration statistics provide a bleak picture of the industry. There have been less overseas tourists visiting the country, less tourists from the Sadc region and less tourists from the rest of Africa.

Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom spoke to Business Day TV about the declines and the industrys’s ability to contribute more substantially to economic growth.