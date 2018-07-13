News Leader
WATCH: What can be done to help SA’s embattled mining sector?
13 July 2018 - 10:22
The South African mining sector has taken another knock in May. With production falling 2.6% from last year. Now while the decline has slowed a little more than expected, analysts say that the sector remains on a downward spiral. Peter Major of Cadiz Corporate Solutions joined Business Day TV on the line with his analysis.
