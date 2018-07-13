Economy

WATCH: What can be done to help SA’s embattled mining sector?

13 July 2018 - 10:22 Business Day TV
The South African mining sector has taken another knock in May. With production falling 2.6% from last year. Now while the decline has slowed a little more than expected, analysts say that the sector remains on a downward spiral. Peter Major of Cadiz Corporate Solutions joined Business Day TV on the line with his analysis.

Reality check time for gold mining unions

The gold sector is not attractive for investors anymore
Companies
2 days ago

Mining production takes another beating, but comes out better than expected

Gold was by far the biggest drag on the sector’s output, declining more than 16%
Economy
23 hours ago

Minerals Council says 75% of SA’s gold mines unprofitable

The gold sector starts wage talks against backdrop of mine closures and a jobs bloodbath
Companies
2 days ago

Recession warning despite slight upside in figures

Analysts say it will take a miracle in the retail sector to avert a recession
Economy
6 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Mining Charter debate parties still poles apart

A two-day summit last weekend provided an unprecedented insight into the debates around the draft charter, writes Allan Seccombe
Companies
3 days ago

