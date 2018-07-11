SA’s tourism sector suffers from poor marketing, says Mastercard

Singapore — SA needs to look at repackaging its tourism, Mastercard says.

Stats SA’s most recent statistics, reported on June 18, showed a 6.9% decline in foreign travellers’ arrivals in April 2018 from a year earlier, to roughly 1.3-million from about 1.4-million. Departures fell 9% and transits were down 4%.

The US, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Belgium, France, Italy, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, China and Denmark account for 78% of inbound tourists.

Reviewing SA’s approach to tourism requires an understanding of tourists’ differing needs, Mastercard’s senior vice-president of market insights, Sarah Quinlan, said at a Mastercard roundtable in Singapore on Wednesday.

For example, British tourists spend more on hotels, transport and food, while Chinese tourists spend more on shopping.

"Tourism is one of the biggest drivers of economic growth," said Quinlan. "However, you’re competing against all the other countries."

SA is losing momentum as a tourist destination, she said.

Mastercard says that in the past eight years, travel and tourism has grown by 17.3% in the 10 fastest-growing global destinations.

In emerging markets, tourism's contributions to gross domestic product (GDP) grew from 30% in 1980 to 45% in 2015 and is expected to reach 57% by 2030 — but this hasn't translated to Africa.

One of the biggest deterrents to tourists visiting SA is the lack of communication, said Quinlan.

For instance, the water situation in Cape Town deterred tourists in 2017, but tourists are unaware that day zero is not actually approaching.

Last month, Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom said bad messaging about a "cataclysmic" Day Zero in drought-hit Cape Town had contributed to an expected fall in the numbers of overseas tourists visiting SA in 2018.

Stringent visa requirements has also damped tourism.

Tough visa requirements imposed about four years ago by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba during his first stint in the job — including the requirement of unabridged birth certificates for children under the age of 18 — drew strong criticism.

Gigaba is now working with Hanekom to ease the situation.