The three economic vital signs to watch this week
09 July 2018 - 07:23
1. Mining and manufacturing output for May
• Due on Thursday
• Why they matter: they offer further clues to the overall performance of SA’s economy in the second quarter.
• Expectations: economists expect manufacturing production growth to slow markedly, to 0.1% from 1.1% in April, and mining production to post another decline, after April’s 4.6% drop. This points to a possible deepening of SA’s economic contraction in the second quarter.
2. Sacci business confidence index
• Due on Tuesday.
• The index has fallen every month since February.
