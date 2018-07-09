Economy

The three economic vital signs to watch this week

09 July 2018 - 07:23
1. Mining and manufacturing output for May

• Due on Thursday

• Why they matter: they offer further clues to the overall performance of SA’s economy in the second quarter.

• Expectations: economists expect manufacturing production growth to slow markedly, to 0.1% from 1.1% in April, and mining production to post another decline, after April’s 4.6% drop. This points to a possible deepening of SA’s economic contraction in the second quarter.

2. Sacci business confidence index

• Due on Tuesday.

• The index has fallen every month since February.

See here for more detail on these key measures of SA’s economic health.

State to ask food producers, retailers, transporters to absorb fuel price hike

The package would include the urgent finalisation of an inquiry into products that should be added to the VAT exemption list
Business
1 day ago

Ramaphosa to take ‘extraordinary step’ over fuel price

In a statement issued by parliament, Ramaphosa said people live far from work and can't afford to spend more on travelling costs
Economy
2 days ago

Cost of living: SA vs the world

Johannesburg is relatively affordable compared with some of the biggest and wealthiest global cities
News & Fox
2 days ago

