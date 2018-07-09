The three economic vital signs to watch this week

1. Mining and manufacturing output for May

• Due on Thursday

• Why they matter: they offer further clues to the overall performance of SA’s economy in the second quarter.

• Expectations: economists expect manufacturing production growth to slow markedly, to 0.1% from 1.1% in April, and mining production to post another decline, after April’s 4.6% drop. This points to a possible deepening of SA’s economic contraction in the second quarter.

2. Sacci business confidence index

• Due on Tuesday.

• The index has fallen every month since February.

