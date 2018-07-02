Economy

New vehicle sales improve but exports disappoint

02 July 2018 - 17:39 David Furlonger
READY TO GO: Mercedes-Benz vehicles at East London Harbour awaiting export. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Better-than-expected local sales of new vehicles in June were offset by a disappointing export performance, according to figures released on Monday by the Department of Trade and Industry.

Compared to a year earlier, June’s new-vehicle sales improved 3%, from 45,332 to 46,678. Car sales grew 4.4%, from 28,625 to 29,886. Most categories of commercial vehicles were down.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa) says it still expects full-year 2018 sales to be better than 2017’s, but they will have to come from behind to do so. Aggregate numbers for the first half of 2018 were down 0.8% on 2017, from 269,665 to 267,427.

Naamsa bases its optimism on the fact that "sales during the second half of a calendar year tend to show improvement on first-half sales".

However, the association concedes that nothing can be taken for granted. It says: "The decline in the leading indicator of the Reserve Bank over the past two months suggests a challenging economic environment going forward."

It also remains bullish on exports despite a 15.2% drop in shipments in June, when numbers fell to 26,790 from 31,595 a year earlier. For the six months to June, they were down 0.8%, from 155,237 to 152,841.

Trade department figures do not identify export destinations, but Naamsa says SA faced being caught in US President Donald Trump’s current protectionist campaign. South African vehicle exports to the US have fallen more than 30% in recent years as companies have targeted other markets, but it is still the local industry’s third-biggest export market.

Naamsa says Trump’s policies have "increased the risk of a global trade war and this could affect international trade flows, including vehicle exports".

