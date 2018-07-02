Manufacturing figures carry on declining

SA’s manufacturing sector continued its decline in June, dashing hopes that it had started to recover.

The Absa-sponsored monthly manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI), done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau of Economic Research (BER), showed a 1.9-points drop to 47.9 points in June, continuing a decline from 49.8 points in May.

A score under 50 indicates a shrinking manufacturing sector.

"Several factors may have damped optimism over recent months," Absa said in the report, citing a lack of demand and the return of load shedding.

All but one of the five subcomponents of the headline PMI were below the neutral 50-point mark in June.

The PMI raised hopes of a recovery in SA’s manufacturing sector in February, when it rose above 50, but factory managers’ switch to optimism from pessimism turned out to be shortlived.

"This suggests that the sector is unlikely to stage a solid recovery after output contracted on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the first quarter," said Absa.

The sector contracted from first quarter GDP and had a rocky start in the second quarter.

The PMI also showed a marked decline in the index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time, which declined for a fourth consecutive month to reach 55.7 in June.