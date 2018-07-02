Asia’s factories lose momentum even before Trump’s tariffs take effect

Hong Kong — Asian exporters lost momentum in June even before tariffs on US and Chinese goods kick in this week, pressuring regional factory activity in a worrying sign the Trump administration’s "America First" protectionist policies could derail global growth.

Shipments from China and Japan, major manufacturing hubs, contracted in June, while businesses across Asia also took on higher input costs as the price of oil and other commodities rose, according to monthly manufacturing surveys.

A separate Bank of Japan (BoJ) survey showed business confidence among big manufacturers worsening for a second consecutive quarter, in a blow for Abenomics and the BoJ’s plans to wean the economy off stimulus.

Stocks eased and oil prices fell as data across Asia showed world trade might have peaked, suggesting the strain on regional economies is likely to intensify as the effects of the heated China-US trade war ripple through global supply chains.

"We expect the net contribution of trade to growth to become negative in the second half of the year, if it hasn’t already for some countries," ANZ Asia economist Eugenia Victorino said.

"The story for 2018 then becomes domestic demand, but it is not a homogenous story … and we don’t expect a homogenous reaction from Asian central banks."

However, with the US Federal Reserve increasingly hawkish on rates, hardly any Asian central bank has any room to support consumption as they need to keep their own rates relatively high to prevent destabilising capital outflows.

China pressured

Apart from China potentially cutting reserve requirements further this year, no other central bank is expected to ease monetary policy, and the countries running current account deficits may have to increase rates further.