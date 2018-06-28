SA’s dismal industrial output and what to do about it

The Department of Trade and Industry recently launched the 10th iteration of its Industrial Policy Action Plan (IPAP), which is essentially the country’s policy on industrial development. The first version of IPAP was initiated in 2008.

IPAP has many components, including targeted incentives, focusing on the development of a fairly wide range of South African industry, including the automotive sector and agro-processing. There has clearly been some successes, especially within the motor industry, and some of the department’s programmes are considered dynamic and innovative by industry participants, while senior staff within the department engage with industry participants on a fairly regular basis.

There are obviously many reasons for the decline in SA’s manufacturing capacity. The department recently highlighted a few of the reasons, arguing "there is lack of policy certainty, programme alignment and integrated support across government".

This, according to the department, "has a severe negative impact on the effective use of critical industrial policy levers". Furthermore, it argues that the "lack of proper alignment has not just been a matter of poor co-ordination; it has often been both caused and compounded by corruption, collusion and rent-seeking".

According to the department, a few examples include "the stalling of the highly successful renewable energy programme; ongoing uncertainties around proposed amendments to the Mining Charter; and the failure, so far, to establish a viable framework for gas-based industrialisation".

It also seems fair to argue that, apart from the reasons outlined above, other factors have hurt the development of SA’s manufacturing capacity in recent years, including regular electricity outages; concerns about water supply; periodic strike activity that has, in many instances, turned into prolonged strikes; a lack of research and development and product innovation within the broader manufacturing sector; a shortage of critical skills; and inadequate infrastructure.

All of this leads to poor productivity and a lack of new investment, thereby compounding the stagnation of the sector.

• Lings is Stanlib’s chief economist.