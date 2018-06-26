Chances of an upgrade from Moody’s seem slim after it issues list of concerns

SA’s chances of getting an improved sovereign credit rating from Moody’s when it announces its next verdict on October 12 look bleak, judging from a "issuer comment" it released on Tuesday.

Concerns raised by Moody’s included President Cyril Ramaphosa scaring away foreign investment with his support of land expropriation without compensation.

"Ramaphosa has stated his intentions to implement it without harming the economy, but uncertainty over how this will be achieved continues to limit near-term investment, and could ultimately lead to a more pronounced fall in investment should the final terms of land reform be particularly onerous to businesses," Moody’s said in its report.

"We believe it is unlikely there will be meaningful progress on this issue before the 2019 presidential election."