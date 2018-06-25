ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Quarterly employment data in the spotlight

Economists are looking forward to a relatively quiet week in terms of data releases but they will have their eyes on the latest employment statistics and producer inflation numbers.

On Tuesday, Statistics SA will release the first quarter of 2018 Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES). There are two official sources of jobs figures: the QES, which is establishment based, and the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS). The QES, however, does not provide information on the demographic profile, education level and hours of work.

According to the QLFS out earlier in 2018, first-quarter unemployment was unchanged at 26.7%. "With 81,000 jobs created in the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect a moderation in the first quarter as much of the hiring in the final quarter is seasonal," said First National Bank chief economist Mamello Matikinca. "Weak sectors, such as mining, manufacturing and construction, are likely to lead the erosion, while an anticipated drop in the trade sector will likely reflect a post-Black Friday and festive season staff normalisation," she said.