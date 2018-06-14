WATCH: Is there a silver lining to the recent rush of dismal data?

The second quarter RMB/BER Business Confidence Index fell six points to 39 in the second quarter after an 11-point “Ramaphoria” surge in the first quarter.

This as the reality of subdued economic activity kicks in, business activity is worsening in some sectors, policy uncertainty remains around the country’s land question, oil prices are on the rise and the global economic uptick is waning. But Rand Merchant Bank analysts Isaah Mhlanga (RMB) maintains that the trend in business confidence remains upwards even if it is tentative.

RMB economist Isaah Mhlanga spoke to Business Day TV about the index and provided some more detail.