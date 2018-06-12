IMF warns SA’s regulatory and policy problems are harming growth prospects

Without greater policy and regulatory certainty, risks to SA’s growth will continue rising, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says.

An IMF team led by Ana Lucía Coronel visited SA between May 28 and June 11 to conduct its regular Article IV surveillance activities.

According to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook earlier in 2018, economic growth is expected to strengthen to 1.5% in 2018 from a previous forecast of 0.9% and to 1.7% in 2019 also from 0.9%.

However, the IMF said on Thursday that policy uncertainty and SA’s regulatory environment continued to hamper economic growth and private investment.

"SA’s potential is significant, yet growth over the past five years has not benefited from the global recovery," the IMF said.

While the growth projections were higher, those levels of growth would do little to decrease unemployment, poverty and inequality.

According to the IMF, the government has made strides to tackle corruption through changes in the boards of major state-owned enterprises (SOEs), an inquiry into tax administration and moves to eliminate wasteful expenditure, which could support the growth momentum.

However, the IMF stressed that that needed to be followed through with regulation and the introduction of strict reform.

"Materially turning the economy around toward strong and inclusive growth will require swift implementation of a bold reform agenda," the fund said.

Quick and comprehensive reform implementation would boost business and consumer confidence and, in turn, productivity, investment and growth, it said.

"Removing policy and regulatory uncertainty, combined with forceful implementation of an ambitious reform agenda would further strengthen confidence, attract private investment durably and support job creation."