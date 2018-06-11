Policy certainty is ‘key to $100bn Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment target’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $100bn investment drive over the next five years hinges on greater policy certainty, according to investors.

Ramaphosa, along with a business delegation, headed to Canada to participate in the Group of Seven (G-7) leaders’ summit after a seven-year absence by SA. His aim was to woo investors on the sidelines as part of his drive to attract investment to grow the economy, create jobs and tackle poverty and inequality in SA.

On Friday, the SA-Canada round-table investment engagement took place in Toronto to unpack investors’ concerns.

SA has made strides recently, including leadership changes at key state-owned enterprises and the South African Revenue Service, and a cabinet reshuffle that resulted in a number of new deployments. However, the country is still facing headwinds around land policy and the Mining Charter, which have spooked investors.

"Both issues were raised as concerns, but we contextualised both issues," Business Unity SA board member Cas Coovadia, said. While the country’s change in leadership and steps taken to tackle governance issues were viewed positively, investors want to see policy certainty and consistency, he said.