WATCH: Manufacturing data adds to gloomy post-GDP mood

Manufacturing production increased 1.1% year on year in April, but on a month-on-month basis factory production shrunk 0.6%.

The data comes after dismal GDP numbers, which showed manufacturing weighed on grwoth, falling 6.4% during the first quarter of 2018.

The decline in the manufacturing sector was largely due to the petrochemicals and metals subsectors.

Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt spoke to Business Day TV about what the data means for the economy.