Rand is in investors’ emerging-market bargain bin

Lagos — The rand seems to be in plenty of investors’ bargain bins these days. So are the Colombian peso, Indian bonds and Chinese stocks as a slew of banks from Goldman Sachs to Morgan Stanley and Société Générale advocate a return to emerging markets.

Investors are searching for cheap currencies, stocks and bonds following an emerging-market rout sparked by concern over a strengthening dollar and rising US yields. But the days when money managers could rely on high growth and low inflation to fuel broad returns across most emerging-market assets were long gone, said SocGen.

"The world has moved on very quickly from a ‘Goldilocks scenario’ in which investors were able to pick up yield in a variety of asset classes, to an environment in which significantly more discernment is necessary," SocGen strategists including Alain Bokobza said in a note on Wednesday.

Here is where some analysts and investors are looking for value: