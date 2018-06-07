What taxpayers want from the president’s SARS inquiry

SARS acting commissioner Mark Kingon says many of the problems facing the revenue service have been "self-inflicted" and must be fixed with haste, since the fiscus is in desperate need of resources.

The South African Revenue Service’s top team has committed itself to rebuild the reputation of the agency to provide an effective, professional, transparent and fair service to taxpayers.

Kingon told the recent South African Institute of Business Accountants summit that trust in a tax authority is the most important factor in ensuring compliance, and turning around rampant noncompliance because of the current trust deficit is crucial for SA to succeed.

"Tax abuse must be reported quickly, but at the same time SARS must take it seriously and act on it without fear or favour."

SARS is the subject of a commission of inquiry into its affairs during the time when Tom Moyane — who has been suspended as commissioner — was at the helm.

Tax practitioners say compliant taxpayers have high hopes that the presidential commission of inquiry will bring certainty and speedy resolutions to their tax matters.

Heavy-handed tactics by SARS officials, the withholding of legitimate refunds, repeated audits, and unabated allegations of maladministration and mismanagement, have eroded trust in SARS.

The terms of reference for the commission are quite explicit about what needs to be investigated but the initial impression is that its primary focus is on past events, says Kyle Mandy, head of tax technical at PwC.

Mandy says while it is necessary to review the past to find out what went wrong, it is equally important to determine what is required to make SARS effective and efficient again.

This goes beyond just the governance and operating models referred to in the terms of reference.

"It includes aspects such as skills, technology, institutional knowledge, strategy and the balance between taxpayer rights and the powers of SARS."

Mandy acknowledges that the commission has been given a wide scope to consider these critical issues.