WATCH: Why we should not let the gloomy GDP data get to us

Markets continued to real from the shock growth figures that were released on Tuesday, reflecting a quarter-on-quarter contraction of 2.2%.

This has led analysts to revise down their forecast for the year and the tone is less than optimistic as the GDP numbers reflect what some are calling the end to SA’s honeymoon period.

But Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale says we should not underestimate what the country has achieved in the past three months.

He spoke to Business Day TV to provide more insight into his views.