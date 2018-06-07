Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why we should not let the gloomy GDP data get to us

07 June 2018 - 09:09 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Markets continued to real from the shock growth figures that were released on Tuesday, reflecting a quarter-on-quarter contraction of 2.2%.

This has led analysts to revise down their forecast for the year and the tone is less than optimistic as the GDP numbers reflect what some are calling the end to SA’s honeymoon period.

But Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale says we should not underestimate what the country has achieved in the past three months.

He spoke to Business Day TV to provide more insight into his views.

Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale talks to Business Day TV about what SA has achieved and why we should not underestimate it

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

WATCH: What the bad news on growth means

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the first-quarter GDP data and what they mean
Economy
1 day ago

Nearly a quarter of SA tenants are behind on their rent, and it’s growing worse

Across SA, landlords are having a harder time getting rent from tenants, and tenants who are in arrears are getting deeper into debt
National
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: SA at the mercy of global shifts

SA needs to move faster to put growth-boosting economic reforms in place
Opinion
3 days ago

Why forecasting in a complex world is harder than merely saying: ‘I knew it’

Delayed feedback makes it harder to learn from our successes and failures, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
3 days ago

Economists revise down GDP forecasts after 'wake-up call'

The first quarter records 2.2% contraction, with an unexpected 24% drop in agriculture
Economy
1 day ago

GDP shock as economy shrinks 2.2%, worst showing in nine years

Agriculture plunged by almost a quarter, with steep falls also in mining and manufacturing
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Growth slows, but higher VAT revenue hopes are ...
Economy
2.
GDP shock as economy shrinks 2.2%, worst showing ...
Economy
3.
Economists revise down GDP forecasts after ...
Economy
4.
Economists revise down forecasts after shock GDP ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What the bad news on growth means
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.