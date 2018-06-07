SA’s manufacturing sector rebounds at the start of the second quarter

SA’s manufacturing sector got off to a positive start in the second quarter of 2018, growing 1.1% in April, slightly above expectations.

Manufacturing output in five of ten sub-sectors increased in April, led by furniture, which grew 9% on an annual basis. However, production of media equipment plummeted 19% over the same period.

A Trading Economics consensus had been for 1% growth year-on-year, in the sector, with the data being closely watched by the market after GDP data for the first quarter on Tuesday showed a surprise 6.4% plunge in activity. This decline had been led by the metals and petrochemicals sectors, but some analysts had said Stats SA may revise the figure upwards in forthcoming releases.

Stats SA said on Thursday that the petrochemical sector grew 4% in April compared to the same month in 2017, while food and beverages grew 2.6%. The wood, paper and publishing sub-sector contracted 5.1%, and the electrical machinery index 5%.

Manufacturing sales for the month came in at about R165bn in the month, some 4.4% higher than the same month in 2017. Manufacturing had contracted 1.6% in March — revised downwards by the statistics agency on Thursday from 1.3%. Six of the 10 manufacturing sub-sectors contracted in that month.

The rand’s initial reaction to the print on Thursday was positive, with the local currency paring losses slightly to trade at R12.7780 to the dollar from R12.7118.

"The risk that the lousy GDP number brought forth, was that every release from now on would be combed over and had the potential to be market moving," said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

Improving sentiment

The Absa sponsored manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for April had previously showed a four-point jump to 50.9; the PMI foreshadowed the manufacturing release. Economists expect economic activity should steadily pick up as the rest of the year proceeds, noting that SA’s first quarter often generates disappointing data.

Investec Bank economist Lara Hodes forecast a rebound to 1.6% annual growth in South African economic output in April, from the same month in 2017, due to improved sentiment and upbeat global economic activity.

FNB economist Mamello Matikinca said last week that the positive print would be a good start for the manufacturing sector, which is still trying to gain traction as domestic economic growth begins to accelerate.