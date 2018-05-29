WATCH: What S&P warned SA about

Last Friday night, S&P Global Ratings left the country’s sovereign credit rating unchanged and kept its outlook stable, with the view that economic growth will pick up modestly over the next year.

The Treasury and business leaders have widely welcomed the decision. But S&P also warned that it would cut SA’s ratings if the implementation of land expropriation without compensation compromised investment and the economic outlook.

In a telephonic interview, S&P director of sovereign ratings Ravi Bhatia gave Business Day TV more insight into the agency’s decision.