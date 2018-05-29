Economy

WATCH: What S&P warned SA about

29 May 2018 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Last Friday night, S&P Global Ratings left the country’s sovereign credit rating unchanged and kept its outlook stable, with the view that economic growth will pick up modestly over the next year.

The Treasury and business leaders have widely welcomed the decision. But S&P also warned that it would cut SA’s ratings if the implementation of land expropriation without compensation compromised investment and the economic outlook.

In a telephonic interview, S&P director of sovereign ratings Ravi Bhatia gave Business Day TV more insight into the agency’s decision.

S&P director of sovereign ratings Ravi Bhatia talks to Business Day TV about the agency’s rating decision

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

What S&P wants from SA before a return to investment-grade rating

S&P director Ravi Bhatia says SA needs higher growth on a per capita basis
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Good effort, but SA can do better

S&P’s update was a firm reminder that SA has yet to tackle its fundamental challenges
1 day ago

Rand starts off new week on relatively positive note

S&P Global Ratings left SA’s debt rating unchanged at ‘junk’ on Friday as expected
1 day ago

Rand firmer in subdued trade as euro seesaws

Closed US and UK markets have resulted in a dull start to the week, but the euro found some support from domestic opposition in Italy to a ...
22 hours ago

S&P warns on public finances and growth rate

The global ratings agency weighs in on land reform without compensation debate and credits Cyril Ramaphosa for changes
1 day ago

