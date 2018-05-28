ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slew of data to reveal extent of recovery

Producer inflation for April will be released on Thursday. It will be scrutinised for the extent to which manufacturers have passed through the one percentage point increase in value-added tax, which took effect on April 1. The fact that April’s consumer price index came in under expectations suggests that manufacturers have not yet fully incorporated the VAT hike, Matikinca says.

Even so, FNB expects the April producer price index to have climbed back above 4% year on year after dipping to just 3.7% in March.

Investec expects producer inflation to have hit 4.2% in April. It notes that fuel price pressure, in the form of a 72c/l increase in the price of petrol, coupled with the additional taxes announced in the 2018 budget, will have weighed on production costs.

SA’s trade balance for April will be also be released on Thursday and is likely to yield another small surplus after the R9.5bn registered in March.

On Friday, Absa’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for May will be released. In April, the PMI moved convincingly into positive territory, climbing four index points to 50.9 from 46.9 in March, buoyed by a recovery in new sales orders.

Hodes explains that since orders are now outstripping inventory levels, manufacturing output should continue to climb. She is optimistic that the PMI could reach 51.5 in April. However, Matikinca expects the PMI to hold steady around 50.

Vehicle sales for May will be released on Friday. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers has forecast annual domestic sales growth of 3%-plus in 2018, based on the expectation that there will be a continued recovery in domestic demand and moderation in new-vehicle price inflation.

Also due out this week are liquidations and insolvency numbers for April on Monday and March tourism and migration figures on Tuesday.

