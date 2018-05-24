Interest rates on hold but Reserve Bank’s tone turns hawkish
The South African Reserve Bank left interest rates on hold on Thursday, as had been widely expected. The decision was unanimous.
The repo rate was cut by 25 basis points at the March meeting, to 6.5%. However, another cut looked highly unlikely in the run-up to the meeting, given rising international interest rates — notably in the US — and a deteriorating inflation outlook at home.
Although consumer inflation for April — when the double whammy of a VAT increase and higher fuel levies took effect — came in a little better than expected on Wednesday, at 4.5%, it was still a marked acceleration from 3.8% in March.
Rising international oil prices and rand weakness mean further fuel price increases are coming, which will put upward pressure on inflation.
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the following inflation forecasts on Thursday:
• 2018: 4.9%, unchanged from the forecast at the March meeting;
• 2019: 5.2%, unchanged from March; and
• 2020: 5.2%, from 5.1% in March.
Given the inflation outlook, some analysts had expected the Bank to strike a more hawkish tone at the meeting, and indeed, Kganyago said that since the previous meeting of the MPC, the rand had depreciated significantly against the US dollar in particular, “reversing much of the overvaluation seen at that time”.
“The resurgent US dollar and higher US long-bond yields have led to sharply lower capital flows to emerging markets. These developments, coupled with persistently rising international oil prices, have contributed to the reversal of some of the recent rand strength, tilting the balance of risks to the domestic inflation outlook to the upside.
He said the rand was expected to remain volatile, with movement dominated by the changing assessment of these global trends.
“As expected, the bottom of the inflation cycle has been reached, and the trajectory of headline inflation is forecast to remain within the target range. The April inflation outcome was in line with the Bank’s short-term forecast and reflected a moderate pass-through from the higher VAT and sugar tax.” He warned, however, that the full effect of the VAT increase may still be felt in the coming months.
“In contrast with the previous meeting, the MPC assesses the risks to the inflation forecast to have moved to the upside. This change is mainly due to global developments.”
The upside risks identified were supply-side shocks, as had been noted in the past, and the MPC attempts to “look through” the first-round effects of such shocks and to react to second-round effects, he said. The evolution of inflation expectations and wage settlements would be important indicators in this regard.
Kganyago said the domestic growth outlook remained challenging, although growth was expected to outperform recent-year outcomes.
Economic growth was forecast as follows:
• 2018: 1.7%, from 1.7% forecast at the March meeting;
• 2019: 1.7%, from 1.5% in March; and
• 2020: 2%, unchanged from March.
GDP figures for the first quarter are due out next week, while the consumer price index (CPI) is expected to peak at 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The Bank’s forecasts on core inflation, which excludes erratic food and energy prices, are as follows:
• 2018: 4.5%, from 4.6% forecast at the March meeting;
• 2019: 5.1%, from 4.9% in March; and
• 2020: 5.1%, from 4.9% March.
