Interest rates on hold but Reserve Bank’s tone turns hawkish

The South African Reserve Bank left interest rates on hold on Thursday, as had been widely expected. The decision was unanimous.

The repo rate was cut by 25 basis points at the March meeting, to 6.5%. However, another cut looked highly unlikely in the run-up to the meeting, given rising international interest rates — notably in the US — and a deteriorating inflation outlook at home.

Although consumer inflation for April — when the double whammy of a VAT increase and higher fuel levies took effect — came in a little better than expected on Wednesday, at 4.5%, it was still a marked acceleration from 3.8% in March.

Rising international oil prices and rand weakness mean further fuel price increases are coming, which will put upward pressure on inflation.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the following inflation forecasts on Thursday:

• 2018: 4.9%, unchanged from the forecast at the March meeting;

• 2019: 5.2%, unchanged from March; and

• 2020: 5.2%, from 5.1% in March.

Given the inflation outlook, some analysts had expected the Bank to strike a more hawkish tone at the meeting, and indeed, Kganyago said that since the previous meeting of the MPC, the rand had depreciated significantly against the US dollar in particular, “reversing much of the overvaluation seen at that time”.

“The resurgent US dollar and higher US long-bond yields have led to sharply lower capital flows to emerging markets. These developments, coupled with persistently rising international oil prices, have contributed to the reversal of some of the recent rand strength, tilting the balance of risks to the domestic inflation outlook to the upside.

He said the rand was expected to remain volatile, with movement dominated by the changing assessment of these global trends.