Retail sales rise more than expected in March, ahead of VAT increase

Retail sales growth accelerated to 4.8% in March, beating economists’ consensus of 4.4%.

Retail sales were expected to get a fillip in March as consumers sped up purchases ahead of April’s higher value added tax (VAT) and other taxes.

Though March’s retail sales showed a better-than-expected rise from the same month in 2017, the three-month seasonally adjusted average used to calculate the first quarter’s GDP added to fears that SA’s economy contracted in the first three months of 2018.

Statistics SA reported on Wednesday that retail would contribute a 1.3% decline to SA’s first quarter GDP which it previously reported suffered a 1.7% subtraction from manufacturing sales and 2.5% subtraction from mining sales.