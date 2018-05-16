Retail sales rise more than expected in March, ahead of VAT increase
Retail sales growth accelerated to 4.8% in March, beating economists’ consensus of 4.4%.
Retail sales were expected to get a fillip in March as consumers sped up purchases ahead of April’s higher value added tax (VAT) and other taxes.
Though March’s retail sales showed a better-than-expected rise from the same month in 2017, the three-month seasonally adjusted average used to calculate the first quarter’s GDP added to fears that SA’s economy contracted in the first three months of 2018.
Statistics SA reported on Wednesday that retail would contribute a 1.3% decline to SA’s first quarter GDP which it previously reported suffered a 1.7% subtraction from manufacturing sales and 2.5% subtraction from mining sales.
Retail forms part of the trade sector of GDP. Stats SA is scheduled to release two other components of trade — wholesale and motor industry — on Thursday.
The total sales of South African retailers for March came to R83.3bn, up from February’s R79.8bn and R78.3bn in March 2017.
Statistics SA uses "constant 2015 prices" to strip inflation out of its retail sales growth figures.
South Africans appear to have rushed out to buy furniture and appliances before VAT went to 15% from 14%. According to Statistics SA, furniture shop sales jumped 20.7% jumped in March from the same month in 2017.
The next best-performing retail sector was clothing, which saw sales increase 10.6%, followed by pharmacies, which grew annual sales 7.9%.
The only one of the seven sectors into which Statistics SA divides retail that declined was hardware, where annual sales fell 2.4%.
