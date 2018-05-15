Prominent business leaders and government officials to discuss youth unemployment and education at The Directors Event

Greymatter & Finch MD Adriana de Roock points out that inequality and a constricted budget hamper South Africa’s dissemination of education and that historically education has been limited or inaccessible for most of South Africans. “Current problems include financial constraints, corruption and public schooling’s low standards compared to private schooling. With a 27% unemployment rate in a population of 56.5 million, it is self-evident that public sector education is essential to changing our future,” she says.

And while it may appear that the onus lies squarely on government to fix these issues, the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration speech seem to be resonating as citizens acknowledge the need to be part of the solution.

Jithendra Maharaj, senior academic at Mancosa (GSB) says: “Rising unemployment exacerbates the anathema of socioeconomic and political challenges our new president faces. Private citizens – the majority stakeholders of the economy – have a civic duty to strengthen the economy via improved personal spending, diligent payment of taxes and job creation. National challenges rest not with any single stakeholder; collective action is required from all sectors.”

An executive at the Centre for Corporate Governance at the Institute of Directors, Parmi Natesan says: “As juristic persons within this country, organisations form an integral part of the broader society. This status confers rights, obligations and responsibilities on the organisation towards society and the natural environment on which society depends.

“Challenges around education and unemployment fall within this ambit. The notion of corporate citizenship recognises that the organisation is licensed to operate by its internal and external stakeholders, and by society in the broad sense. There is an interdependent relationship between the organisation and its stakeholders, and the organisation’s ability to create value for itself depends on its ability to create value for others,” Natesan says.

De Roock believes that South Africa’s future depends on educating children from pre-primary age, and that a child with no exposure to social assimilation and basic educational principles is already at a disadvantage when joining Grade 1.

“This is where private citizens and businesses carry a responsibility to bridge the gap between the present and future. This can be done by, among other things, donating to reputable institutions who support these initiatives; appointing interns; or creating entrepreneurial learning environments. Current BEE [black economic empowerment] requirements can hamper this support by hobbling SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and burdening them with ‘forced reform’ through unaffordable financial requirements – resulting in possible job loss, limited resources for employment thereafter and, as such, access to education. Here the cycle begins again,” says de Roock.