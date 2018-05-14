Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail trade sales may reflect positive story

The quarterly labour force survey revealing employment trends will be the main economic data this week

14 May 2018 - 05:50 Asha Speckman
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Seasonal hiring ahead of the festive period in 2017 may have boosted employment during the first quarter of 2018, data due this week is expected to show. However, uncertainty over future job creation remains.

The quarterly labour force survey revealing employment trends during the first quarter will be the main economic data this week alongside retail trade sales that are expected to reflect a positive outcome.

Second-tier data for March include civil cases for debt, wholesale and motor trade sales and building statistics scheduled for release on Thursday.

The South African Chamber of Commerce trade conditions survey for April will be published on Wednesday.

Employment data will be published on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate dipped to 26.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017 – from 27.7% in the previous quarter — and economists do not expect much improvement, especially since the spike in seasonal hiring over the festive period is typically reversed in the following quarter.

Lara Hodes, an economist at Investec, said: "We therefore expect unemployment to rise slightly to 26.9% (for the first quarter of 2018)."

Jeffrey Schultz, an economist at BNP Paribas, said new labour market participants entered the market in the first quarter. The unemployment rate might deteriorate slightly as "the economy is not yet in a position to all of a sudden become massively labour absorbing".

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca said: "We do, however, anticipate some support from a faster expansion in the tertiary sector in the first quarter."

Retail sales, which contribute to the tertiary sector, had been robust since the Reserve Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points in July 2017 – the first rate cut in five years — and have averaged 5.5% every month since August.

The momentum is expected to have continued in March, buoyed by pre-Easter buying and consumers front-loading purchases ahead of the VAT hike in April.

"March retail trade sales are the last piece of the GDP puzzle and, despite a strong showing in the first two months of the year, the sector may well contract on a quarterly basis," Matikinca said. This was due to the high base caused by Black Friday and festive season shopping in the fourth quarter, she said. As a result, FNB expected GDP for the first quarter to contract by about 1% compared to the previous quarter.

Miyelani Maluleke, an economist at Absa, said the house view was for 5% year-on-year growth in retail trade sales for March, rising from 4.9% in February. "The strong increase in consumer confidence recorded in the first quarter bodes well for spending momentum in the quarters to come, if sustained."

However, Schultz said BNP Paribas expected retail sales to moderate to 4.4% and for a slowdown in quarterly figures. But low inflation was likely to continue to boost real disposable income.

speckmana@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Why SA does not need bad news about mining and manufacturing output

Pan-African Investment and Research Services CEO and economist Iraj Abedian spoke to Business Day TV about the data and what it means for the economy
Economy
2 days ago

Growth spoilers threaten Ramaphosa’s revival plans

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago urges the implementation of structural reforms, while  manufacturing and mining data drop
Economy
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa to co-chair high-level global work commission

The International Labour Organisation commission assesses the impact of the fourth industrial revolution on the world of work
Economy
3 days ago

WATCH: What is needed to repair the manufacturing sector?

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth spoke to Business Day TV about the figures and what they mean for the sector
Economy
2 days ago

SA’s economic growth for 2018 gets off to a dire start

In the first quarter, manufacturing and mining production decreased by 1.6% and 3.4%, respectively
Economy
3 days ago

Shock fall in factory output delivers second blow to growth outlook

The unexpected contraction follows a much steeper than expected decline in mining production
Economy
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Five charts showing Gordhan's budget predicament
Economy
2.
SA’s economic growth for 2018 gets off to a dire ...
Economy
3.
Ramaphosa’s plans face growth spoiler
Economy
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa to co-chair high-level global ...
Economy
5.
Rob Davies launches Musina cross-border terminal
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.