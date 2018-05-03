Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Donald Trump extends his trade tiff to SA

03 May 2018 - 09:47 Business Day TV
US President Donald Trump. Picture: TIMESLIVE
US President Donald Trump. Picture: TIMESLIVE

US President Donald Trump has rejected SA’s bid for an exemption from his steel and aluminium tariffs, threatening 7,500 jobs in the sector.

This comes after the vulgar comments the president made about Africa last year.  The move is allegedly in retaliation for SA voting against the US in the UN too often.

John Stremlau, associate professor in the University of the Witwatersrand’s department of international relations, spoke to Business Day TV about US policy and how it affects the economy.

John Stremlau, associate professor in the University of the Witwatersrand’s department of international relations, talks to Business Day TV about US policy

Trump duties could cost SA 7,500 jobs

The US  rejects SA's bid for an exemption from steel and aluminium tariffs; but they may contravene WTO rules
Economy
1 day ago

Anger in SA at Trump’s steel tariffs and local job losses

The tariffs will starve upstream and downstream manufacturers in SA of foreign currency
Companies
5 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: SA must steel itself to be independent

Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has a real job on her hands. It is to restore SA’s reputation as a sound and thoughtful global leader
Opinion
5 hours ago

Oil pares gains, market supported by Iran worries

Oil prices held steady on Tuesday as the dollar remained near a four-month high, with crude supported by worries that US President Donald Trump may ...
Markets
1 day ago

FT COMMENT: Dealing with Donald Trump and his self-destructive tariffs

For smaller countries, Trumps tariffs — or just the threat of them —face a very real dilemma
Opinion
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New-vehicle sales increase in April, with Fiat ...
Economy
2.
April’s revved up new-vehicle sales off an ...
Economy
3.
US rejection of duties exemption threatens 7,500 ...
Economy
4.
ANALYSIS: SA’s growth dragged down by many factors
Economy
5.
Trump duties could cost SA 7,500 jobs
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.