WATCH: Donald Trump extends his trade tiff to SA

US President Donald Trump has rejected SA’s bid for an exemption from his steel and aluminium tariffs, threatening 7,500 jobs in the sector.

This comes after the vulgar comments the president made about Africa last year. The move is allegedly in retaliation for SA voting against the US in the UN too often.

John Stremlau, associate professor in the University of the Witwatersrand’s department of international relations, spoke to Business Day TV about US policy and how it affects the economy.