Economy

HIGHER INFLATION

VAT hike expected to knock consumers more than producers

30 April 2018 - 06:02 Sunita Menon
An economist warns that price pressures will intensify in April, following a lift in fuel prices. Picture: SOWETAN
An economist warns that price pressures will intensify in April, following a lift in fuel prices. Picture: SOWETAN

While the value-added tax (VAT) increase in April is expected to drive up inflation, producers are not expected to feel it as much as consumers.

Inflation has surprised on the downside in recent months. The producer price index (PPI) decelerated to 3.7% in March from 4.2% in February while the consumer price index (CPI) fell to its lowest level in seven years, to 3.8% from 4% in February.

Consumer inflation is likely to be the bottom of the current inflation cycle, said Investec economist Lara Hodes.

"Price pressures will intensify in April, following a lift in the petrol and diesel price, accompanied by the addition of the fuel and road accident fund levies as stipulated."

Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes said: "The increase in VAT should not have the same effect on producer inflation that it would on consumer inflation, so producer prices will remain relatively contained."

Most of the VAT cost is passed through to the consumer at a price level that accumulates, and then the retailer is responsible for the cost, he said.

Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA chief economist Michael Ade, however, said the declining trend in PPI for intermediate manufactured goods did not augur well for domestic producers.

NKC economist Elize Kruger said: "Hefty fuel price increases in April and May due to the fuel levy increases, the recent upward pressure on global oil prices and a somewhat weaker rand exchange rate will exert upward pressure on producer inflation in coming months."

menons@businesslive.co.za

Benign inflation seems to be over

The effects of the VAT hike and soaring fuel prices will hit hard
Business
1 day ago

Producer inflation drops in March, with the total cost of food production falling 1.2%

But one economist says this is likely to be the trough of the cycle and inflation will begin to inch higher, particularly owing to the recent spike ...
Economy
3 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Consumers will benefit from fewer farming pressures

The deceleration in 2018 could be broader compared to 2017, when the price inflation of most food products slowed with the exception of meat
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fuel price increases to wipe ...
Economy
2.
VAT hike expected to knock consumers more than ...
Economy
3.
May petrol hike likely to set motorists reeling, ...
Economy
4.
Producer inflation drops in March, with the total ...
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank warns liabilities at SOEs still pose ...
Economy

Related Articles

Benign inflation seems to be over
Business

No VAT increase but higher corporate and personal income tax, says Cosatu
Economy

Parliament told there are other options to help the poor than VAT zero-rating
National

SARS paid Optimum VAT repayment to a third party
National

Sceptical ANC MPs put a sell-by date on tax hike
Economy

Nene names strong team to decide zero-rated VAT items
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.