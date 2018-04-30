Economy

Private sector credit growth accelerates in March

Absa Home Loans property analyst Jacques du Toit expects growth in household credit balances to remain in single-digit territory in 2018

30 April 2018 - 12:33 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Private sector credit growth accelerated to 5.96% in March from 5.74% in April, taking the total debt to R3.8-trillion, the Reserve Bank reported on Monday morning.

The Reserve Bank’s interest rate cut on March 28 was expected to be too late to stimulate the month’s borrowing figures, and a poll of economists by Trading Economics found the consensus was private sector credit extension would slow slightly from February.

"Although lending rates were lowered by 25 basis points in late March, consumer finances will be adversely affected by factors such as higher taxes and some major fuel price hikes," Absa Home Loans property analyst Jacques du Toit said in a note e-mailed on Monday.

"Growth in household credit balances, including mortgage balances, is forecast to remain in single-digit territory in the rest of the year."

The Reserve Bank reported household debt grew by 3.9% to R1.6-trillion at the end of March from the previous year.

Of this, 76.4% was secured debt on assets such as houses and cars. Unsecured credit grew by 4.5% to R368bn.

Annual money supply growth, as defined by M3, slowed to 6.42% in March from 6.89% in February, taking the total to R3.4-trillion.

New mix works for Mall of Africa

Against the odds, Attacq-owned mall has managed to rake up 11% year-on-year growth in turnover
Business
1 day ago

Medical aid schemes set to shrink when NHI kicks in

Removal of rebate will put private healthcare out of reach for many
Business
1 day ago

Bank card fraud climbing towards R800-million

Research shows credit and debit card fraud losses amounted to about R779-million in 2017
Money
1 day ago

Reserve Bank warns liabilities at SOEs still pose a downgrade threat

The Bank’s Financial Stability Review says that SA still has a vulnerable domestic fiscal position
Economy
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fuel price increases to wipe ...
Economy
2.
SA mulling privatisation, says Treasury chief
Economy
3.
Private sector credit growth accelerates in March
Economy
4.
VAT hike expected to knock consumers more than ...
Economy
5.
May petrol hike likely to set motorists reeling, ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.