Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Consumer confidence shoots the lights out

26 April 2018 - 10:28 Business Day TV
Picture: JESSICA LEVITT.
Picture: JESSICA LEVITT.

First quarter consumer confidence has skyrocketed to a record high.

This according to the First National Bank- Bureau for Economic Research consumer confidence index, which showed a sharp improvement from negative eight points to a positive 26 points.

This is largely driven by the change in the country’s leadership.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca spoke to Business Day TV about the index, what it means for the economy and whether these levels are sustainable.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca talks to Business Day TV about the index and what it means for the economy

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Consumer confidence reaches new high in first quarter

Before the first quarter of 2018’s uptick, the index had suffered three consecutive years of pessimism, its longest losing streak since it was ...
Economy
1 day ago

Consumer-goods manufacturer Libstar aims to raise R1.5bn

The company plans to list on the JSE on May 9
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Waiting for a rush of new listings

The listing of a slew of consumer-related counters signals considerable long-term faith in the local economy
Opinion
7 hours ago

JSE retreats 1% amid global jitters over rising bond yields

Despite uncertainty over the Mining Charter, and the public-sector strike, local data is upbeat with the FNB/BER consumer confidence index rising 34 ...
Markets
18 hours ago

FT COMMENT: SA has a fresh start under Cyril Ramaphosa

As a successful CEO, Ramaphosa is well qualified to restore business confidence, but reviving investment is only part of the challenge
Opinion
22 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sceptical ANC MPs put a sell-by date on tax hike
Economy
2.
Reserve Bank warns liabilities at SOEs still pose ...
Economy
3.
Consumer confidence reaches new high in first ...
Economy
4.
No, YES is not a viable solution to sustainable ...
Economy
5.
No VAT increase but higher corporate and personal ...
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.