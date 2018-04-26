News Leader
WATCH: Consumer confidence shoots the lights out
26 April 2018 - 10:28
First quarter consumer confidence has skyrocketed to a record high.
This according to the First National Bank- Bureau for Economic Research consumer confidence index, which showed a sharp improvement from negative eight points to a positive 26 points.
This is largely driven by the change in the country’s leadership.
FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca spoke to Business Day TV about the index, what it means for the economy and whether these levels are sustainable.
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
