Reserve Bank warns liabilities at SOEs still pose a downgrade threat

The Reserve Bank has warned that the rising contingent liabilities of state-owned entities (SOEs) remain a concern and could lead to further credit ratings downgrades.

Since last year the Bank has revised SA’s growth outlook upwards from 1.4% to 1.7%, while confidence has improved. At the end of March, Moody’s affirmed the country’s sovereign credit rating at investment grade with a stable outlook.

However, although fiscal consolidation and debt stabilisation measures announced in the February budget were well received by credit ratings agencies, SA still has a vulnerable domestic fiscal position.

This is according to the first edition of the Reserve Bank’s Financial Stability Review published on Wednesday.

"Consensus is growing globally that regulatory frameworks should focus more on mitigating the risks to the financial system as a whole, as significant risks can build up and threaten the stability of the financial system," said deputy governor Francois Groepe, speaking at the report’s launch.