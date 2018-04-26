Economy

CREDIT RATINGS

Reserve Bank warns liabilities at SOEs still pose a downgrade threat

The Bank’s Financial Stability Review says that SA still has a vulnerable domestic fiscal position

26 April 2018 - 05:43 Sunita Menon
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The Reserve Bank has warned that the rising contingent liabilities of state-owned entities (SOEs) remain a concern and could lead to further credit ratings downgrades.

Since last year the Bank has revised SA’s growth outlook upwards from 1.4% to 1.7%, while confidence has improved. At the end of March, Moody’s affirmed the country’s sovereign credit rating at investment grade with a stable outlook.

However, although fiscal consolidation and debt stabilisation measures announced in the February budget were well received by credit ratings agencies, SA still has a vulnerable domestic fiscal position.

This is according to the first edition of the Reserve Bank’s Financial Stability Review published on Wednesday.

"Consensus is growing globally that regulatory frameworks should focus more on mitigating the risks to the financial system as a whole, as significant risks can build up and threaten the stability of the financial system," said deputy governor Francois Groepe, speaking at the report’s launch.

The Reserve Bank’s Financial Stability Review 2018

Of particular concern are the rising contingent liabilities of the government to SOEs such as Eskom and the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Eskom got government guarantees of R220.8bn in 2017-18, while the RAF got guarantees for R189.2bn.

Although the government has made progress with institutional changes at some SOEs, including new boards at Eskom and South African Airways, the Bank cautioned that parastatals’ ability to roll over debt could leave the government liable and possibly unable to finance such debt, placing further strain on public finances.

"This could mean that government would have to borrow more, which would result in a deteriorating balance sheet of government and possible further credit rating downgrades."

menons@businesslive.co.za

JOHN DLUDLU: How to stop the enemies of empowerment from flourishing again

The state has enabled this state of affairs, and piecemeal reviews like a new Mining Charter are not the way to fix it
Opinion
9 days ago

FERIAL HAFFAJEE: Gordhan ends Zuma era of no-name-brand SOE boards

Essa is said to have had a personal hand in choosing the boards
Opinion
11 days ago

Finance minister to name code red SOEs

Cash-strapped SAA is likely to be classed red and Eskom amber
National
22 days ago

SA has a ‘stable outlook’ for the first time in more than a decade — but is that enough?

Policy uncertainty, particularly in mining, cash-strapped state-owned enterprises and corruption continue to hamper the country’s growth
Economy
22 days ago

SA ‘must not waste’ Moody’s reprieve

The ratings agency credits the Ramaphosa administration, while business organisations welcome the decision
Economy
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nene names strong team to decide zero-rated VAT ...
Economy
2.
Consumer confidence reaches new high in first ...
Economy
3.
Sceptical ANC MPs put a sell-by date on tax hike
Economy
4.
SA vehicle component manufacturers bullish but ...
Economy
5.
Five articles that reveal what Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Economy

Related Articles

SA has a ‘stable outlook’ for the first time in more than a decade — but is ...
Economy

S&P reality check for SA: deteriorating debt and deficit outlook is a ...
Economy

SA ‘must not waste’ Moody’s reprieve
Economy

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank caution may yet prevail
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.