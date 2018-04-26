Producer inflation drops in March, with the total cost of food production falling 1.2%

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), decelerated to 3.7% in March from 4.2% in February.

As expected, the fall was similar to March’s consumer price index (CPI), which dropped to its lowest level in seven years down to 3.8%, from 4% in February driven by a decline in the fuel price and low food price inflation.

The main contributors were coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (1.2 percentage points), transport equipment (0.7 of a percentage point) and paper and printed products (0.6 of a percentage point).

Statistics SA reported on Thursday that the cost of food production fell by 1.2%.

Items that were cheaper in March included oils and fats, grain mill products, starches and starch products, animal feed and sugar.

Electricity and water prices remained at 3.5%.