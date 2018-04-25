SA vehicle component manufacturers bullish but lack the ability to scale up

South African vehicle components manufacturers are making significant gains in quality, productivity and cost competitiveness but still struggling to close the gap on emerging-market competitors, according to a report published on Tuesday.

It finds that while there are plenty of domestic reasons for the components supply industry to be bullish — employment is rising, sales revenue is up in real terms, and vehicle manufacturers plan to increase orders — improving global competitiveness is often matched by that of other countries’ industries.

The South African Automotive Supplier Industry Benchmark Report, by B&M Analysts, compares SA directly with other up-and-coming industries in India, Mexico and Hungary.

More than 60% of the value of parts built into SA-produced vehicles is imported. Suppliers say the low volumes they are called on to produce — SA accounts for less than 1% of global vehicle production — make it impossible for them to be cost-competitive with overseas suppliers that count production volumes in millions, rather than thousands.

However, the report, commissioned by the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam), says SA made big strides in cost containment between 2015 and 2017. Variable production costs, as a percentage of revenue, fell significantly. Combined with a drop in fixed costs, this lowered break-even points and increased operating profits. Even so, profit levels were less than half those of the other countries.

It’s a similar story with productivity, which improved by nearly 10% in the past two years but is still far behind that of competitors.