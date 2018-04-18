News Leader
WATCH: How emerging markets are shedding their loser status
18 April 2018 - 09:06
Goldman Sachs has said that many emerging-market economies are beginning to resemble developed markets, as inflation rates begin to fall and currency crisis risks fade.
The company has also identified SA as the big emerging market story of the year.
Goldman Sachs Investment Services consultant Glenn Silverman spoke to Business Day TV about the prospects for emerging markets.
