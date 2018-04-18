Economy

WATCH: How emerging markets are shedding their loser status

18 April 2018 - 09:06 Business Day TV
Goldman Sachs has said that many emerging-market economies are beginning to resemble developed markets, as inflation rates begin to fall and currency crisis risks fade.

The company has also identified SA as the big emerging market story of the year. 

Goldman Sachs Investment Services consultant Glenn Silverman spoke to Business Day TV about the prospects for emerging markets.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.