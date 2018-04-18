WATCH: Can Ramaphosa’s investment dream team deliver?

President Cyril Ramaphosa is eager to deliver on a promise he made during his state of the nation address.

He has appointed Trudi Makhaya as his economic adviser and identified former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and business leaders Jacko Maree and Phumzile Langeni as investment envoys to conduct a worldwide drive for $100bn in new foreign direct investment.

Is this an achievable target and what will that amount of investment mean for our economy? Pan-African Investment and Research Services CEO Iraj Abedian discussed the matter with Business Day TV.