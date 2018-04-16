Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stats SA to release the last CPI data before VAT hike hit

16 April 2018 - 05:47 Sunita Menon
Consumer-related data set for release this week will be among the last sets of economic data measured before April’s VAT increase takes hold.

On Wednesday, consumer inflation figures for March and retail sales figures for February will both be released by Statistics SA.

This inflation print will be the last consumer price index (CPI) reading before the implementation of the one percentage point increase in the VAT rate, from 14% to 15%, and the hike in the fuel levy.

"While we don’t anticipate an immediate or outsized inflationary response to the VAT increase, the March reading is likely to be the trough of the current inflation cycle," FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca said.

NKC economist Elize Kruger said the risk to inflation for March was on the downside, with inflation expectations of 4.0%. "All of this will confirm that the underlying trend in inflation is moderate and should endorse the decision made by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points at the end of March."

Despite this, Kruger warned that April would come with a notable spike in the headline CPI figure.

The Bank said last week that it would prefer to see inflation anchored closer to the midpoint of the inflation target band at 4.5% and said the monetary policy committee was not embarking on a cutting cycle.

Many economists agree that this suggests it is unlikely there will be any more repo rate cuts in 2018, with the repo rate expected to remain steady until the end of 2019.

Meanwhile, retail sales started 2018 on a strong footing. Economists expect only a slight moderation in the February number given the 1.1% year-on-year contraction in February 2017, which was off a low base.

"Despite the impact of higher taxes, 2018 nevertheless looks set to be a better year for the retail sector as real disposable income remains robust; inflation, while forecast to increase, remains relatively benign; and credit growth accelerates," said Matikinca.

Improved confidence and low inflation were likely to sustain the retail sector in February, Kruger said, She expected retail sales to have moderated to 2.6% year on year.

Investec economist Lara Hodes said while consumer sentiment had improved, consumers remained constrained. "Credit extension to households, although improved, remains tight, with growth in unsecured lending averaging 3.0% year on year since February 2017.

"Added to this are high unemployment rates."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will host its spring meetings in Washington this week. According to the IMF’s economic outlook released in January, SA’s GDP will grow by 0.9% over the next two years, down from its earlier forecasts of 1.1% in 2018 and 1.6% in 2019.

Other data expected on Thursday include February’s civil cases for debt, wholesale trade sales, motor trade sales and building statistics.

CEOs cheer up after ‘Ramaphosa rally’

A quarterly poll of CEOs done by Merchantec Capital found that business leaders are as optimistic now as they were in 2012
Economy
2 days ago

WATCH: Can SA’s mining sector escape the doldrums?

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop talks to Business Day TV about the mining industry and the challenges it faces
Economy
3 days ago

Year-on-year mining production up 3.1% in February

Diamonds, iron ore, manganese ore and coal were the main positive contributors
Economy
3 days ago

ICOs catch the eye of the world’s Big Four consulting firms

Initial coin offerings don’t only attract criminals, in recent months accounting firms have started, cautiously, offering their services for ...
Business
4 days ago

WATCH: The World Bank has good news for SA, but also a warning

World Bank senior economist Marek Hanusch talks to Business Day TV about the international lender’s economic update
Economy
5 days ago

World Bank expects mild improvement for SA growth in 2018 and 2019

The global financial institution cites SA’s high levels of inequality and a lack of skills required in the labour market as limiting factors
Economy
6 days ago

WATCH: Can the IPPs deliver on the jobs promise?

Hulisani CEO Marubini Raphulu talks to Business Day TV about the future of renewable energy and how it could create jobs
Economy
7 days ago

