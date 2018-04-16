Economy

Cyril Ramaphosa to name team assembled to draw investors to SA

16 April 2018 - 15:51 Ranjeni Munusamy
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a high-level team that will drive a new campaign to draw investment to SA.

The President has apparently personally assembled the team‚ which includes prominent former government figures: a team that the Presidency said would reinforce SA’s capacity to increase domestic investment as well as foreign direct investment.

"Alongside the implementation of necessary economic reforms‚ this investment campaign will position SA as an investment destination with significant unrealised potential‚" the presidency said on Monday.

Before departing to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on Monday evening‚ Ramaphosa is also to set out details of the investment summit he announced during the state of the nation address in February.

