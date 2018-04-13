WATCH: Can SA’s mining sector escape the doldrums?

Higher commodity prices, a surge in diamond output and a 10.4% jump in iron ore production saw February's mining output holding up better than expected, expanding 3.1% year on year and up 0.9% month on month.

That's thanks to a surge in diamond and iron ore output. But 5 of the commodity categories, such as gold and copper, remain in contraction territory. FNB says that the mining industry is extremely vulnerable to softer demand particularly when it comes to iron ore as the imposed US tariffs could weigh on the sector.

For more on the sector's performance Alishia Seckam spoke to Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.