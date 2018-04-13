Economy

WATCH: Can SA’s mining sector escape the doldrums?

13 April 2018 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Higher commodity prices, a surge in diamond output and a 10.4% jump in iron ore production saw February's mining output holding up better than expected, expanding 3.1% year on year and up 0.9% month on month.

That's thanks to a surge in diamond and iron ore output. But 5 of the commodity categories, such as gold and copper, remain in contraction territory. FNB says that the mining industry is extremely vulnerable to softer demand particularly when it comes to iron ore as the imposed US tariffs could weigh on the sector.

For more on the sector's performance Alishia Seckam spoke to Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec.

Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop talks to Business Day TV about the mining industry and the challenges it faces

